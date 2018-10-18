Oregon's Wild Harvest Prostate Health with Lycopene
Product Details
Support for the prostate.* This wonderful combination may be just what your prostate gland has been waiting for. Every man wants a healthy prostate because a prostate is nothing to mess around with. Be gentle and give it the attention it needs.
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zinc ( chelate ) , Copper ( chelate ) , Organic Saw Palmetto Berry ( Serenoa repens ) , Pygeum Bark ( Pygeum Africanum ) , Lycopene , Lycobeads Natural Tomato Vegetarian Lycopene Beadlets , Other Ingredients : Tomato Lipids , Alginate , Arabic Gum and Pea Starch . Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More