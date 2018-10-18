Oregon's Wild Harvest Prostate Health with Lycopene Perspective: Main

Oregon's Wild Harvest Prostate Health with Lycopene

60 ctUPC: 0070619500407
Product Details

Support for the prostate.* This wonderful combination may be just what your prostate gland has been waiting for. Every man wants a healthy prostate because a prostate is nothing to mess around with. Be gentle and give it the attention it needs.

  • Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Zinc ( chelate ) , Copper ( chelate ) , Organic Saw Palmetto Berry ( Serenoa repens ) , Pygeum Bark ( Pygeum Africanum ) , Lycopene , Lycobeads Natural Tomato Vegetarian Lycopene Beadlets , Other Ingredients : Tomato Lipids , Alginate , Arabic Gum and Pea Starch . Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
