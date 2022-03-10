Did you know?

Skullcap comes by its name honestly. When you reduce your reaction to stress by easing anxiety and tension, you''re able to relax yet stay active and alert. Essentially, you''re putting a cap on your stress and shutting it out of your mind and your adrenals.*

Let''s get fresh.

Crack open a bottle and inhale. That''s freshly milled whole Skullcap. Grown organically and processed in small batches with love for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!

