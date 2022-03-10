Oregon's Wild Harvest Skullcap Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Did you know?
Skullcap comes by its name honestly. When you reduce your reaction to stress by easing anxiety and tension, you''re able to relax yet stay active and alert. Essentially, you''re putting a cap on your stress and shutting it out of your mind and your adrenals.*
Let''s get fresh.
Crack open a bottle and inhale. That''s freshly milled whole Skullcap. Grown organically and processed in small batches with love for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Skullcap Tops ( Scutellaria Lateriflora ) , Other Ingredients : Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
