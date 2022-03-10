Oregon's Wild Harvest Skullcap Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Oregon's Wild Harvest Skullcap Herbal Supplement

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070619500421
Purchase Options

Product Details

Did you know?

Skullcap comes by its name honestly. When you reduce your reaction to stress by easing anxiety and tension, you''re able to relax yet stay active and alert. Essentially, you''re putting a cap on your stress and shutting it out of your mind and your adrenals.*

Let''s get fresh.

Crack open a bottle and inhale. That''s freshly milled whole Skullcap. Grown organically and processed in small batches with love for optimum potency. Here''s to your health! 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Skullcap Tops ( Scutellaria Lateriflora ) , Other Ingredients : Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More