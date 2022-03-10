Oregon's Wild Harvest True Cinnamon Extract
Product Details
Cinnamon has been very valuable historically due to its numerous properties and uses. It has played key roles in nutrition, medicine and even in religion. Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) was the only country that cultivated True Cinnamon during the spice trade era, and since Cinnamon was the most desired spice, Sri Lanka was fought over and conquered by many European nations during the 17th Century.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic True Cinnamon Bark , Organic Alcohol , Distilled Water . Alcohol
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
