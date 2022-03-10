Oregon's Wild Harvest True Cinnamon Extract Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest True Cinnamon Extract

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500198
Cinnamon has been very valuable historically due to its numerous properties and uses. It has played key roles in nutrition, medicine and even in religion. Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) was the only country that cultivated True Cinnamon during the spice trade era, and since Cinnamon was the most desired spice, Sri Lanka was fought over and conquered by many European nations during the 17th Century.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic True Cinnamon Bark , Organic Alcohol , Distilled Water . Alcohol

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
