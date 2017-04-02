Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Turmeric
120 ctUPC: 0070619510604
Purchase Options
Product Details
Supports a healthy inflammation response
Turmeric’s antioxidant properties provide protective nutritional support to the cardiovascular system, joints and liver. Standardized Turmeric extract supplies enhanced levels of the principally active group of constituents called curcuminoids. Scientific studies show addition of BioPerine® improves absorption and increased bioavailability of Curcumin.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.