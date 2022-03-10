Relief for mild pain related to exercise.* TurmeriPro™ makes exercising fun again. The secret to this powerful formula is the combination of Bromelain and Turmeric, which support the natural healing process of the body and inflammation related to “overdoing” it. Citrus Bioflavonoids are added to increase absorption and get you back to doing the things you love the most. Quickly.*

Relief for Mild Pain Related to Exercise*

With Bromelain + Citrus Bioflavonoids

Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.