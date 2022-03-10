Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest TurmeriPro Vegetarian Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0070619500469
Product Details
Relief for mild pain related to exercise.* TurmeriPro™ makes exercising fun again. The secret to this powerful formula is the combination of Bromelain and Turmeric, which support the natural healing process of the body and inflammation related to “overdoing” it. Citrus Bioflavonoids are added to increase absorption and get you back to doing the things you love the most. Quickly.*
- Relief for Mild Pain Related to Exercise*
- With Bromelain + Citrus Bioflavonoids
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.