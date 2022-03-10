Oregons Wild Harvest Orange Flavor Organic Echinacea Goldenseal Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Did you know?
Echinacea Goldenseal has been a common form of immune and mucous membrane support going back to the early Native Americans.* Together, this combination of herbs can jump start your immune system and give your respiratory system an extra boost.*
- Orange Flavored Herbal Supplement
- USDA Certified Organic
- Alcohol Free
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fresh Organic Goldenseal Rhizome and Root ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) , Organic Echinacea Root ( Echinacea angustifolia ) . Other Ingredients : Organic Vegetable Glycerin , Organic Sweet Orange Essential Oil , Organic Citrus Extract . Herbs Extracted In : Organic Alcohol , Alcohol Removed .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More