Oregons Wild Harvest Passion Flower Vegetarian Capsules
The calming effects of Passionflower were discovered in Peru in the 16th Century. Though the Aztecs of Mexico were using it long before that. Today, you can enjoy the benefits of passionflower. It's a wonderful, all-natural way to help you relax and drift off to sleep without feeling groggy when you wake up.*
Let's go fresh. Open the bottle. Inhale and relax. That's organic, fresh, aerial passionflower tops. Grown organically and specially prepared for optimum potency. Here's to your health!
Benefits:
- Helps Support Feelings of Relaxation*
- Made with Organic Passionflower
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Organic Passionflower Aerial Tops ( Passiflora incarnata ) . Other Ingredients : Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
