Oregons Wild Harvest Passion Flower Vegetarian Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500450
Did you know?

The calming effects of Passionflower were discovered in Peru in the 16th Century. Though the Aztecs of Mexico were using it long before that. Today, you can enjoy the benefits of passionflower. It's a wonderful, all-natural way to help you relax and drift off to sleep without feeling groggy when you wake up.*

Let's go fresh. Open the bottle. Inhale and relax. That's organic, fresh, aerial passionflower tops. Grown organically and specially prepared for optimum potency. Here's to your health!

Benefits:

  • Helps Support Feelings of Relaxation*
  • Made with Organic Passionflower
  • Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Passionflower Aerial Tops ( Passiflora incarnata ) . Other Ingredients : Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
