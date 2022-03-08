Oregons Wild Harvest St Johns Wort Capsules Perspective: front
Oregons Wild Harvest St Johns Wort Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500047
Lift your spirits*. Named after John the Baptist, St. John's Wort was once considered a holy herb and was widely used to help protect people from evil spirits. Today it's used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.*

*These statements have not be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic St John’s Wort Flower , Leaf and Stem ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Naturally Occuring , Hypericin and Flavonoids ) . Other Ingredients : Non GMO , Gelatin Capsules .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

