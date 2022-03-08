Oregons Wild Harvest St Johns Wort Capsules
Lift your spirits*. Named after John the Baptist, St. John's Wort was once considered a holy herb and was widely used to help protect people from evil spirits. Today it's used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.*
*These statements have not be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Organic St John’s Wort Flower , Leaf and Stem ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Naturally Occuring , Hypericin and Flavonoids ) . Other Ingredients : Non GMO , Gelatin Capsules .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
