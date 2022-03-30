Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: front
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: back
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: left
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: right
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: top
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder Perspective: bottom
Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder

1.02 lbUPC: 0085177000391
Product Details

Enjoy a protein powder that's organic, this protein powder is the real deal.

Plus, when it comes to flavor, this powder delivers. At Orgain we celebrate taste and we take it seriously, because we recognize that part of living a healthy, vibrant life is celebrating and loving what you eat. Go ahead, fuel up with the powder that's a treat for both your tastebuds and your body!

  • Made without soy, dairy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • Certified Organic and Vegan, Gluten Free and Non-GMO,
  • 21g Organic Plant-Based Protein 6g Organic Fiber 0g Sugar

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron6.4mg35%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Orgain Organic Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Organic Chia Seed ) , Orgain Organic Creamer Base ( Organic Acacia , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Rice Dextrin , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Organic Rosemary Extract ) , Organic Erythritol , Organic Alkalized Cocoa , Organic Acacia , Organic Natural Flavors , Sea Salt , Organic Reb A ( Stevia Extract ) , Organic Guar Gum , Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
