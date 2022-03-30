Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Flavor Plant-Based Protein Powder
Product Details
Enjoy a protein powder that's organic, this protein powder is the real deal.
Plus, when it comes to flavor, this powder delivers. At Orgain we celebrate taste and we take it seriously, because we recognize that part of living a healthy, vibrant life is celebrating and loving what you eat. Go ahead, fuel up with the powder that's a treat for both your tastebuds and your body!
- Made without soy, dairy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Certified Organic and Vegan, Gluten Free and Non-GMO,
- 21g Organic Plant-Based Protein 6g Organic Fiber 0g Sugar
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Orgain Organic Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Organic Chia Seed ) , Orgain Organic Creamer Base ( Organic Acacia , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Rice Dextrin , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Organic Rosemary Extract ) , Organic Erythritol , Organic Alkalized Cocoa , Organic Acacia , Organic Natural Flavors , Sea Salt , Organic Reb A ( Stevia Extract ) , Organic Guar Gum , Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More