Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Nutritional Shake

4 ct / 11 fl ozUPC: 0086054700005
Product Details

This is the shake that started it all – Orgain’s flagship product. Unlike conventional nutrition shakes, you won’t find GMOs or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives in Orgain®. Packed with 16 grams of organic, grass-fed protein; 21 vitamins and minerals including Calcium, Vitamin C, and Folate; and a blend of 10 organic fruits and veggies, these shakes are a delicious and convenient way to stay energized and satisfied without compromising an ounce of flavor. They’re perfect for anyone needing more energy, building lean muscle, managing weight, on a health journey or just looking for a wholesome snack or meal replacement that is as delicious as it is satisfying.

  • Convenient and Ready-to-Drink Creamy and Delicious!
  • Certified USDA Organic Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Made without soy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • 16g Organic Whey Protein, 21 Vitamins & Minerals, and 10 Organic Fruits and Veggies in every serving

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11fl oz (330 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar12g
Protein16g
Biotin30mcg10%
Calcium400mg40%
Copper0.5mg25%
Iodide38mcg25.33%
Iron0.36mg2%
Magnesium80mg20%
Niacin4mg20%
Phosphorus300mg30%
Potassium320mg9.14%
Riboflavin0.34mg20%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C15mg25%
Vitamin D100Number of International Units25%
Vitamin E8Number of International Units26.67%
Zinc3.8mg25.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Orgain Organic Protein Blend [Organic Grass Fed Milk Protein Concentrate, Organic Whey Protein Concentrate], Orgain Organic Carbohydrate Blend {Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Dextrins}, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cocoa, Organic Natural Flavors, Organic Rice Bran Extract, Orgain Vitamin Blend {Dl-alpha Tocopherol Acetate, Sodium Ascorbate, Zinc Gluconate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Magnesium Sulfate}, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Tripotassium Citrate, Organic Locust Bean Gum, Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Organic Inulin, Orgain Organic Veggie Blend {Organic Kale, Organic Beet, Organic Spinach, Organic Carrot, Organic Tomato}, Orgain Organic Fruit Blend {Organic Blueberry, Organic Banana, Organic Acai, Organic Apple, Organic Raspberry}, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
