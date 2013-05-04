Orgain® Organic Creamy Chocolate Fudge Nutritional Shake
Product Details
This is the shake that started it all – Orgain’s flagship product. Unlike conventional nutrition shakes, you won’t find GMOs or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives in Orgain®. Packed with 16 grams of organic, grass-fed protein; 21 vitamins and minerals including Calcium, Vitamin C, and Folate; and a blend of 10 organic fruits and veggies, these shakes are a delicious and convenient way to stay energized and satisfied without compromising an ounce of flavor. They’re perfect for anyone needing more energy, building lean muscle, managing weight, on a health journey or just looking for a wholesome snack or meal replacement that is as delicious as it is satisfying.
- Convenient and Ready-to-Drink Creamy and Delicious!
- Certified USDA Organic Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Made without soy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- 16g Organic Whey Protein, 21 Vitamins & Minerals, and 10 Organic Fruits and Veggies in every serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Orgain Organic Protein Blend [Organic Grass Fed Milk Protein Concentrate, Organic Whey Protein Concentrate], Orgain Organic Carbohydrate Blend {Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Dextrins}, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Cocoa, Organic Natural Flavors, Organic Rice Bran Extract, Orgain Vitamin Blend {Dl-alpha Tocopherol Acetate, Sodium Ascorbate, Zinc Gluconate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Magnesium Sulfate}, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Tripotassium Citrate, Organic Locust Bean Gum, Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Organic Inulin, Orgain Organic Veggie Blend {Organic Kale, Organic Beet, Organic Spinach, Organic Carrot, Organic Tomato}, Orgain Organic Fruit Blend {Organic Blueberry, Organic Banana, Organic Acai, Organic Apple, Organic Raspberry}, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
