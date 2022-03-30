Orgain® Organic Vanilla Bean Flavor Protein Plant-Based Powder Perspective: front
Orgain® Organic Vanilla Bean Flavor Protein Plant-Based Powder

1.02 lbUPC: 0085177000392
Product Details

What is it that makes this protein powder a best seller? Is it the smooth and creamy flavor? The delicious taste? The fact that it serves up 21 grams of organic, vegan protein in every serving? Or that it's so easy to prepare? Truthfully, it's all of this and more. Not only does our plant-based protein powder serve up the tastiest, creamiest protein, but it's made with uber clean ingredients too! Enjoy a protein powder that's certified USDA organic, non-GMO, and made without soy, dairy, gluten, or artificial preservatives or flavors. On top of all of that, it boasts 5g of prebiotic + fiber, 0g of sugar, and has 150 calories. Plus, when it comes to flavor, this powder delivers. At Orgain we celebrate taste, and we take it seriously, because we recognize that part of living a healthy, vibrant life is loving what you eat. Go ahead, fuel up with the powder that's a treat for both your tastebuds and your body!

  • 21g Organic Plant-Based Protein • 5-6g Organic Fiber • 0g Sugar
  • Certified Organic and Vegan, Gluten Free and Non-GMO
  • Made without soy, dairy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg12%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron6.4mg35%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Orgain Organic Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Organic Chia Seed ) , Orgain Organic Creamer Base ( Organic Acacia , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Rice Dextrin , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Organic Rosemary Extract ) , Organic Erythritol , Organic Natural Flavors , Organic Acacia , Sea Salt , Organic Reb A ( Stevia Extract ) , Organic Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
