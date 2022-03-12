Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1fruit (medium) (74 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 35

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 1mg 0.04%

Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 7g

Protein 1g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 36mg 60%