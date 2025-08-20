Organic Slammers Awesome Acai Strawberry Superfood Snack Pouch Perspective: front
Organic Slammers Awesome Acai Strawberry Superfood Snack Pouch Perspective: left
Organic Slammers Awesome Acai Strawberry Superfood Snack Pouch Perspective: bottom
Organic Slammers Awesome Acai Strawberry Superfood Snack Pouch

4 ct / 3.17 ozUPC: 0062861966663
We created this awesomely delicious on-the-go snack, with super healthy organic ingredients, designed to energize for every activity. Slammers is for all the busy parents and active kids with great taste in food!

Tastes like super berries. What is Acai?!?! Acai berry is a grape-like fruit from the rainforests of the Amazon. They are a source of antioxidant vitamin C.

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.1g0.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Banana, Organic Apple, Water, Organic Blueberries, Organic Strawberries, Organic Beet, Organic Acai, Organic Amaranth Flour, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More