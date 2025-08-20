Organic Slammers Awesome Acai Strawberry Superfood Snack Pouch
Product Details
We created this awesomely delicious on-the-go snack, with super healthy organic ingredients, designed to energize for every activity. Slammers is for all the busy parents and active kids with great taste in food!
Tastes like super berries. What is Acai?!?! Acai berry is a grape-like fruit from the rainforests of the Amazon. They are a source of antioxidant vitamin C.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Banana, Organic Apple, Water, Organic Blueberries, Organic Strawberries, Organic Beet, Organic Acai, Organic Amaranth Flour, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More