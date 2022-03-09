Organic Valley Organic Ghee Clarified Butter is prized for its rich, nutty flavor and its versatility. Ghee butter is slowly simmered to remove excess water while preserving hints of sweetness and roasted nuts. This lactose free butter is casein free and shelf stable for easy storage. An ideal cooking and baking butter, ghee can replace oil or organic butter in your favorite recipes.

One 13-ounce jar of Organic Valley Organic Ghee

Clarified Butter Ghee butter prized for its enticing aroma, and rich, buttery, nutty flavor

Casein free and lactose free butter that is great for sautéing

Great cooking and baking butter with a high smoke point

Use this organic butter in your favorite recipes, or try it in your morning coffee

USDA Certified Organic - we never use GMOs, antibiotics, synthetic hormones or toxic pesticides