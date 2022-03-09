Hover to Zoom
Organic Valley Ghee Clarified Butter
13 ozUPC: 0001933610010
Product Details
Organic Valley Organic Ghee Clarified Butter is prized for its rich, nutty flavor and its versatility. Ghee butter is slowly simmered to remove excess water while preserving hints of sweetness and roasted nuts. This lactose free butter is casein free and shelf stable for easy storage. An ideal cooking and baking butter, ghee can replace oil or organic butter in your favorite recipes.
- One 13-ounce jar of Organic Valley Organic Ghee
- Clarified Butter Ghee butter prized for its enticing aroma, and rich, buttery, nutty flavor
- Casein free and lactose free butter that is great for sautéing
- Great cooking and baking butter with a high smoke point
- Use this organic butter in your favorite recipes, or try it in your morning coffee
- USDA Certified Organic - we never use GMOs, antibiotics, synthetic hormones or toxic pesticides
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A46mcg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Certified Organic Butter (Milk)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
