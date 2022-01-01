Organic Valley™ Organic Diced Tomatoes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Organic Valley™ Organic Diced Tomatoes

12 ct / 14.5 ozUPC: 1002400025394
Purchase Options

Product Details

At Organic Valley™, we not only care that our food tastes delicious, but we care how it’s grown.  That’s why we only select certified organic, vine-ripened tomatoes from California that have been harvested at the peak of freshness.  Organic Valley™ Diced Tomatoes add rich, full flavor to your favorite recipes.

  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Non GMO and Non BPA
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
  • Made from Vine-Ripened Roma Tomatoes
  • Steam Peeled