Hover to Zoom
Organic Valley™ Organic Tomato Paste
12 ct / 6 ozUPC: 1002400025391
Purchase Options
Product Details
At Organic Valley™, we not only care that our food tastes delicious, but we care how it’s grown. That’s why we only select certified organic, vine-ripened tomatoes from California that have been harvested at the peak of freshness. Organic Valley™ Tomato Paste adds rich, full flavor to your favorite recipes.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Made from Vine-Ripened Roma Tomatoes
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
- Non GMO and Non BPA
- Grown in California