Organicville Gluten Free Sun Dried Tomato & Garlic Organic Vinaigrette Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Organicville Gluten Free Sun Dried Tomato & Garlic Organic Vinaigrette Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Organicville Gluten Free Sun Dried Tomato & Garlic Organic Vinaigrette

8 fl ozUPC: 0089685900001
Purchase Options

Product Details

This savory dressing makes a perfect complement to all your salads and works wonders as a marinade or addition to pasta sauces. The warm flavor of this vinaigrette will transform a salad into a meal!

All flavors are USDA certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and contain no added sugar.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Red Wine Vinegar, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Tomato Paste, Salt, Less Than 2% of Organic Sun Dried Tomato, Organic Dried Garlic, Organic Basil, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Oregano, Organic Dried Red Pepper, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More