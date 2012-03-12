Organicville Gluten Free Sun Dried Tomato & Garlic Organic Vinaigrette
Product Details
This savory dressing makes a perfect complement to all your salads and works wonders as a marinade or addition to pasta sauces. The warm flavor of this vinaigrette will transform a salad into a meal!
All flavors are USDA certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and contain no added sugar.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Red Wine Vinegar, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Tomato Paste, Salt, Less Than 2% of Organic Sun Dried Tomato, Organic Dried Garlic, Organic Basil, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Oregano, Organic Dried Red Pepper, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
