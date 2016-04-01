Organicville Miso Ginger Organic Vinaigrette Perspective: front
Organicville Miso Ginger Organic Vinaigrette Perspective: left
Organicville Miso Ginger Organic Vinaigrette Perspective: right
Organicville Miso Ginger Organic Vinaigrette

8 fl ozUPC: 0089685900002
Organicville Vinaigrettes add delicious flavors to all your favorite salads. Flavors you can really taste because we use superior ingredients from organic food artisans from around the world. And naturally, Organicville Vinaigrettes are certified organic, vegan, gluten free, 1 carb per serving, and taste great too! Enjoy!

Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Miso (Organic Rice, Organic Soybeans, Sea Slat, Water, Culture), Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Organic Ginger Puree, Less Than 2% of Organic Dried Ginger, Salt, Organic Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Organic Flavor, Organic Cayenne Pepper.

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

