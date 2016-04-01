Organicville Miso Ginger Organic Vinaigrette
Product Details
Organicville Vinaigrettes add delicious flavors to all your favorite salads. Flavors you can really taste because we use superior ingredients from organic food artisans from around the world. And naturally, Organicville Vinaigrettes are certified organic, vegan, gluten free, 1 carb per serving, and taste great too! Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Miso (Organic Rice, Organic Soybeans, Sea Slat, Water, Culture), Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Organic Ginger Puree, Less Than 2% of Organic Dried Ginger, Salt, Organic Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Organic Flavor, Organic Cayenne Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
