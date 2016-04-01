Ingredients

Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Miso (Organic Rice, Organic Soybeans, Sea Slat, Water, Culture), Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Organic Ginger Puree, Less Than 2% of Organic Dried Ginger, Salt, Organic Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Organic Flavor, Organic Cayenne Pepper.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More