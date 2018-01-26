Hover to Zoom
Organicville Mustard Stone Ground Mustard
12 ozUPC: 0089685900065
Product Details
Organicville Mustards add delicious flavors to all your favorite foods. Flavors you can really taste because we use superior ingredients. And naturally, Organicville Mustards are certified organic, vegan, gluten free and taste great too! Enjoy!
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Mustard Seeds, Organic Vinegar, Salt, Organic Spices
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
