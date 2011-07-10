Organicville Organic Ketchup
Organicville's exciting organic Ketchup is made with the finest vine-ripened tomatoes and organic seasonings. And as always, they bring it to you without any added sugar! Sweetened with agave nectar, this richly flavored ketchup has the fresh hearty taste and texture you love! This ketchup will add a zesty and healthy flare to burgers, hot dogs, french fries, and more! Organicville's Ketchup is USDA certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and contains no added sugar. With less sodium than other brands, their ketchup is fat and cholesterol free, and is also an excellent source of lycopene. Organic ketchups have higher levels of lycopene and anti-oxidant activities than other brands tested!
- No Added Sugar
- Gluten Free
- Made with Agave Nectar
Organic Tomato Puree (Organic Tomato Paste, Water), Organic Agave Nectar, Organic White Vinegar, Salt, Organic Onion Powder and Organic Spices
