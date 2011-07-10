Organicville Organic Ketchup Perspective: front
Organicville Organic Ketchup Perspective: left
Organicville Organic Ketchup Perspective: right
Organicville Organic Ketchup

24 ozUPC: 0089685900035
Product Details

Organicville's exciting organic Ketchup is made with the finest vine-ripened tomatoes and organic seasonings. And as always, they bring it to you without any added sugar! Sweetened with agave nectar, this richly flavored ketchup has the fresh hearty taste and texture you love! This ketchup will add a zesty and healthy flare to burgers, hot dogs, french fries, and more! Organicville's Ketchup is USDA certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and contains no added sugar. With less sodium than other brands, their ketchup is fat and cholesterol free, and is also an excellent source of lycopene. Organic ketchups have higher levels of lycopene and anti-oxidant activities than other brands tested!

  • No Added Sugar
  • Gluten Free
  • Made with Agave Nectar

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.21%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Tomato Puree (Organic Tomato Paste, Water), Organic Agave Nectar, Organic White Vinegar, Salt, Organic Onion Powder and Organic Spices

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
