Organicville™ Organic Yellow Mustard
12 ozUPC: 0089685900063
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organicville Mustard adds delicious flavors to all your favorite foods. Flavors you can really taste because they use superior ingredients. And naturally, Organicville Mustard is certified organic, vegan, gluten free, Kosher, and tastes great! Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Vinegar, Organic Mustard Seed, Salt, Organic Turmeric, Organic Paprika.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
