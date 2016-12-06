Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tsp (5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 5

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 60mg 2.61%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%