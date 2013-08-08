Hover to Zoom
Organix South Herbal Outdoor Spray Neem Protection
4 fl ozUPC: 0066618300034
Purchase Options
Product Details
Neem is respected by Ayurvedic practitioners for its ability to support and protect healthy skin. TheraNeem Organix Herbal Outdoor Spray is a soothing & protective formula containing certified organic Neem oil & leaf extracts, as well as other essential oils. This water-based & concentrated formula was originally created for use in the Florida Everglades to support & enhance your outdoor experience.