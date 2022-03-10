If you want your teeth to gleam, brush with Neem!™

Neem has been traditionally used in Ayurveda for oral health care. Commonly known in India as the Toothbrush Tree, neem twigs are frequently used to clean the teeth. Modern science continues to study the ancient wisdom of using Neem.

Sea Buckthorn has been used for centuries in both Europe and Asia. Prized for its antioxidant-rich content, this natural cleansing agent is soothing and supportive of healthy teeth and gums while helping to whiten teeth naturally.

Made with Certified Organic Supercritical Extracts

Grapeseed

Clove

Neem

Sea Buckthorn

Licorice

Peppermint

Spearmint