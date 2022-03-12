Neem leaf oil has traditionally been used for thousands of years to nourish and support the skin and immune systems. Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf is intended to provide nutritive support for digestion and healthy skin.

Theraneem® uses a supercritical extraction process which results in a highly concentrated (50:1) extract of organic Neem Leaf. This environmentally safe process creates a pure and powerful extract with no solvent residue.

Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf, an easy to swallow softgell, can be added to your supplement routine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.