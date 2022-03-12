Organix South TheraNeem® Naturals Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf Perspective: front
Organix South TheraNeem® Naturals Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf

30 Softgel CapsulesUPC: 0066618300024
Neem leaf oil has traditionally been used for thousands of years to nourish and support the skin and immune systems. Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf is intended to provide nutritive support for digestion and healthy skin.

Theraneem® uses a supercritical extraction process which results in a highly concentrated (50:1) extract of organic Neem Leaf. This environmentally safe process creates a pure and powerful extract with no solvent residue.

Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf, an easy to swallow softgell, can be added to your supplement routine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Azadirachta Indica Leaf Sco2 Extract ( Neem ) , Other Ingredients : Organic Sesame Oil , Soft Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.