Organix South TheraNeem® Naturals Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf
Product Details
Neem leaf oil has traditionally been used for thousands of years to nourish and support the skin and immune systems. Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf is intended to provide nutritive support for digestion and healthy skin.
Theraneem® uses a supercritical extraction process which results in a highly concentrated (50:1) extract of organic Neem Leaf. This environmentally safe process creates a pure and powerful extract with no solvent residue.
Theraneem® Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf, an easy to swallow softgell, can be added to your supplement routine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Azadirachta Indica Leaf Sco2 Extract ( Neem ) , Other Ingredients : Organic Sesame Oil , Soft Gelatin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.