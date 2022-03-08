Neem is respected by Ayurvedic practitioners for its ability to support healthy skin. Packed with antioxidants, Neem Leaf calms, nourishes and moisturizes even the most sensitive skin.

Made with Certified Organic Neem leaf Extract and Certified Organic Aloe Gel, along with Lavender and Peppermint Essential Oils this formula offers an extra cooling & energizing touch. Greaseless and fast-absorbing, Neem Leaf & Aloe Gel Cooling Therapé can be used after sun or shaving. This formula is appropriate for all skin types to help refresh, energize & nourish your skin.