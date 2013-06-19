With Supercritical Extracts of Neem Leaf & Cinnamon

Neem is revered by Ayurvedic practitioners to maintain healthy teeth and gums. Used for centuries, Neem soothes and protects, leaving even the most sensitive mouth feeling healthy, clean and refreshed.

Commonly known in India as the "Village Pharmacy," Neem twigs are frequently used to clean teeth. Modern science has since validated the traditional use of Neem Leaf for oral care.

TheraNeem Organix Neem Mouthwash is the second step of the 3-Step Oral Care System. For best results, it should be used in conjunction with TheraNeem Organix Neem Toothpaste and periodic internal supplementation with TheraNeem Supercritical Extract of Neem Leaf capsules, in addition to daily flossing and regular visits with your oral care professional.