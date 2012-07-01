100% Pure, Organic Neem Oil Contains a minimum azadirachtin content of 1500 ppm

Neem Oil is respected by farmers world-wide for its ability to support healthy plants and soil. Used for centuries, Neem protects and nourishes soil & plants.

Containing only 100% pure Neem Oil, cold-pressed from seeds of the Indian Neem Tree, TheraNeem Organix Neem Oil for the Garden is approved for organic gardening. It is environmentally compatible, non-toxic to mammals and birds and does not affect beneficial insects and bees. Neem Oil makes a biodegradable safe and effective plant spray and soil drench. This bottle can make up to 24 gallons of solution.

Use TheraNeem Organix Neem Oil for the Garden on all vegetation, including houseplants, flowers, roses, fruit trees, shrubs & ornaments.