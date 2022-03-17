10 Menstrual Pads

Organyc is ideal for women who want to avoid any contact with synthetic materials on the skin and feel fresh, safe and clean, while choosing a hypoallergenic product without any negative effect on the environment. Over 80% of women who react to contact with plastic and synthetic materials have reported that they prefer Cotton. You will feel the benefits of cotton within the first month of use.

Topsheet made of 100% certified organic cotton.

Absorbent core made of 100% organic cotton, breathable