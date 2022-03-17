14 Tampons

Organyc is ideal for women who want to avoid any contact with synthetic materials on the skin and feel fresh, safe and clean, while choosing a hypoallergenic product without any negative effect on the environment. Over 80% of women who react to contact with plastic and synthetic materials have reported that they prefer cotton. The natural cotton fibres of Organyc are breathable and pH neutral. You will feel the benefits of cotton within the first month of use.

100% pure organic cotton absorbent core

Vicose free and Biodegradable.

Security veil

It guarantees maximum absorption without losing fibers integrity.

Cardboard applicator with soft rounded tip

For and easier insertion.

Secure block

Sewed extractor cord

Maximum security