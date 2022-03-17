Hover to Zoom
Organyc Cotton Super Absorbency Tampons
14 ctUPC: 0801686700896
Product Details
14 Tampons
Organyc is ideal for women who want to avoid any contact with synthetic materials on the skin and feel fresh, safe and clean, while choosing a hypoallergenic product without any negative effect on the environment. Over 80% of women who react to contact with plastic and synthetic materials have reported that they prefer cotton. The natural cotton fibres of Organyc are breathable and pH neutral. You will feel the benefits of cotton within the first month of use.
100% pure organic cotton absorbent core
Vicose free and Biodegradable.
Security veil
It guarantees maximum absorption without losing fibers integrity.
Cardboard applicator with soft rounded tip
For and easier insertion.
Secure block
Sewed extractor cord
Maximum security