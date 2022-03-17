Hover to Zoom
Organyc® Heavy Flow Night Cotton Pads
10 ctUPC: 0801686700993
Product Details
Organyc is ideal for women who want to avoid any contact with synthetic materials on the skin and feel fresh, safe and clean, while choosing a hypoallergenic product without any negative effect on the environment. Over 80% of women who react to contact with plastic and synthetic materials have reported that they prefer Cotton. You will feel the benefits of cotton within the first month of use.
- Topsheet made of 100% certified organic cotton
- Comfort wings
- Breathable
- No petrochemical
- Hypoallergenic
- Perfume free
- No latex or plastic
- Chlorine free