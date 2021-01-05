Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Cream, Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum), Sugar, Cream Cheese (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture), Water, Eggs, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dry Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor), Canola Oil, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavors), Brown Rice Flour (Brown Rice, Rice Bran), High Fat Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Potato Starch, White Rice Flour, Confectioner's Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Corn Syrup, Modified Tapioca Starch, Molasses, Dried Egg Whites, White Chocolatey Coating (Sugar, Fractionated Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Sodium Bicarbonate, Food Starch-modified, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Natural Flavor, Alginate Blend (Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Alginate).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

