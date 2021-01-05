Original Cakerie Inspired by Happiness Gluten Free Dreamin of Strawberry White Chocolate Cake Perspective: front
Original Cakerie Inspired by Happiness Gluten Free Dreamin of Strawberry White Chocolate Cake

19.4 ozUPC: 0077011830009
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Finally, a truly delicious & moist shortcake layered with succulent strawberry fruit filling. Topped with real whipped cream and white chocolatey drizzle, you won't believe it's gluten-free!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.143cake (79 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0.2Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whipping Cream (Cream, Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum), Sweetened Strawberries (Strawberries, Sugar), Sugar, Water, Eggs, White Rice Flour, Cream Cheese (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture), Confectioner's Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Canola Oil, Potato Starch, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dry Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor), Modified Tapioca Starch, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Modified Corn Starch, White Chocolatey Coating (Sugar, Fractionated Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Dried Egg Whites, Alginate Blend (Sodium Alginate, Sugar, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Corn Syrup, Alginate Blend (Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate Sodium Alginate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

