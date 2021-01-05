Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Cream, Milk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum), Sweetened Strawberries (Strawberries, Sugar), Sugar, Water, Eggs, White Rice Flour, Cream Cheese (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture), Confectioner's Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Canola Oil, Potato Starch, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dry Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor), Modified Tapioca Starch, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Modified Corn Starch, White Chocolatey Coating (Sugar, Fractionated Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Dried Egg Whites, Alginate Blend (Sodium Alginate, Sugar, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Corn Syrup, Alginate Blend (Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate Sodium Alginate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

