The Pokeno Original Game Set consists of 12 original Bicycle Jumbo Index Game Boards. These are the original Pokeno style boards, but have been re-created in a large, easy-to-read format. Each board measures 9.5in L x 7in W and has pictures of 25 cards. Each card picture is 1.75in high and 1.25in wide. This set also includes 200 Pokeno chips, plus rules for the Original Pokeno, Five-Card Pokeno, Black Jack Pokeno, Four-Corner Pokeno, and Pokeno Roulette. Playing cards are not included.