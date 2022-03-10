Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning Perspective: front
Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning Perspective: back
Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning Perspective: left
Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning Perspective: right
Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning Perspective: top
12 ozUPC: 0007205860855
Product Details

Share the simple goodness of homemade flavor and bring your dish to life with Orrington Farms®.

  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Contains sea salt
  • No MSG added
  • Gluten free
  • Makes 56 cups

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
56.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium860mg36%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt ( Includes Sea Salt ) , Dextrose ( Made from Corn ) , Maltodextrin ( Made from Corn ) , Chicken ( Dehydrated Cooked Chicken , Chicken Fat ) , Dehydrated Onion , Yeast Extract , Chicken Broth , Disodium Inosinate , and , Disodium Guanylate ( Flavor Enhancer ) , Dehydrated Garlic , Turmeric Extract , White Pepper , Parsley , Spice Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More