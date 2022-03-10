Orrington Farms® Chicken Broth Base & Seasoning
Product Details
Share the simple goodness of homemade flavor and bring your dish to life with Orrington Farms®.
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- Contains sea salt
- No MSG added
- Gluten free
- Makes 56 cups
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt ( Includes Sea Salt ) , Dextrose ( Made from Corn ) , Maltodextrin ( Made from Corn ) , Chicken ( Dehydrated Cooked Chicken , Chicken Fat ) , Dehydrated Onion , Yeast Extract , Chicken Broth , Disodium Inosinate , and , Disodium Guanylate ( Flavor Enhancer ) , Dehydrated Garlic , Turmeric Extract , White Pepper , Parsley , Spice Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More