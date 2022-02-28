ORS Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray
Product Details
This product is a non-greasy sheen enhancer created to restore the hair's natural moisture balance. A blend of vitamin E, olive oil, and herbal extracts provide new life to all hair textures. This product is free of fluorocarbons and drying alcohols. Provides natural healthy sheen to dry, thirsty hair. Won't fog or bead like other sheen sprays.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Paraffinum Liquidum , Isobutane , Isopropyl Myristate , Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil , Lanolin Oil . Tocopheryl Acetate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract , Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Extract , Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract , Peg-12 Dimethicone , Parfum , Alpha-isomethyl Ionone , Benzyl Alcohol , Benzyl Salicylate , Butylphenyl Methylpropional , Geraniol , Hexyl Cinnamal , Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde , Limonene , Linalool .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More