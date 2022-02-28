ORS Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
ORS Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

ORS Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray

11.7 ozUPC: 0063216911030
Purchase Options

Product Details

This product is a non-greasy sheen enhancer created to restore the hair's natural moisture balance. A blend of vitamin E, olive oil, and herbal extracts provide new life to all hair textures. This product is free of fluorocarbons and drying alcohols. Provides natural healthy sheen to dry, thirsty hair. Won't fog or bead like other sheen sprays.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Paraffinum Liquidum , Isobutane , Isopropyl Myristate , Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil , Lanolin Oil . Tocopheryl Acetate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract , Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Extract , Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract , Peg-12 Dimethicone , Parfum , Alpha-isomethyl Ionone , Benzyl Alcohol , Benzyl Salicylate , Butylphenyl Methylpropional , Geraniol , Hexyl Cinnamal , Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde , Limonene , Linalool .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More