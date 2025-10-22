Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Chipotle Puree (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Chipotle Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Paste, Salt, Dried Red Chile Peppers, Spice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness)), Tomato Paste, Dried Onion, Worcestershire Sauce Concentrate (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Brown Sugar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Distilled Vinegar), Spices, Cilantro, Sugar, Paprika, Xanthan Gum, Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Dried Garlic

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More