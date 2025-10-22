Ortega Fajita Skillet Sauce Perspective: front
Ortega Fajita Skillet Sauce

7 ozUPC: 0004150108321
Product Details

New Ortega Skillet Sauces are made with perfect combinations of ingredients to bring Mexican dishes to life. Simply stir in the skillet sauce sauce while cooking, and in no time you will have a mouth-watering meal the whole family will enjoy.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Chipotle Puree (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Chipotle Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Paste, Salt, Dried Red Chile Peppers, Spice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness)), Tomato Paste, Dried Onion, Worcestershire Sauce Concentrate (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Brown Sugar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Distilled Vinegar), Spices, Cilantro, Sugar, Paprika, Xanthan Gum, Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Dried Garlic

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
