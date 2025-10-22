Hover to Zoom
Ortega Original Taco Seasoning Mix
1.25 ozUPC: 0003900000820
Product Details
ORTEGA Taco Seasonings are made with the highest quality ingredients and use a unique blend of spices to provide a truly authentic Mexican eating experience. Our seasonings are sure to please the whole family!
- Unique Blend of Spices
- High Quality Ingredients
- Sure to please
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2teaspoon (6 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellow Corn Flour, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Spices, Modified Cornstarch, Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Silicon Dioxide.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
