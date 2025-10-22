Hover to Zoom
Ortega Original Thick & Smooth Mild Taco Sauce
16 ozUPC: 0003900001893
Product Details
Kosher. America's #1 taco sauce.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Spices, Paprika, Citric Acid, Green Chili Powder, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
