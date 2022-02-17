Ingredients

Crust : Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Degerminated Corn Meal , Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Yeast , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Dough Conditioner ( Enzymes ) , Leavening ( Monocalcium Phosphate , Baking Soda ) , Fumaric Acid , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) . Sauce : Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Corn Syrup , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Spices , Paprika , Citric Acid , Green Chili Powder , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Xanthan Gum , Onion Powder . Seasoning : Yellow Corn Flour , Salt , Maltodextrin , Paprika , Spices , Modified Corn Starch , Sugar , Citric Acid , Yeast Extract , Natural Flavor , Rosemary and Green Tea Extract ( Antioxidant ) , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More