Ortega Taco Pizza Kit Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ortega Taco Pizza Kit Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ortega Taco Pizza Kit Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Ortega Taco Pizza Kit

11.5 ozUPC: 0004150130121
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Love Tacos? Love Pizza? Our Ortega Taco Pizza Kit is the perfect way to have both. With 2 pizza crusts, taco sauce, and taco seasoning, our pizza kit makes it easy to put a dinner on the table in under 20 minutes that will delight the whole family. Just add taco meat and your favorite toppings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg29%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium180mg30%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crust : Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Degerminated Corn Meal , Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Yeast , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Dough Conditioner ( Enzymes ) , Leavening ( Monocalcium Phosphate , Baking Soda ) , Fumaric Acid , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) . Sauce : Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Corn Syrup , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Spices , Paprika , Citric Acid , Green Chili Powder , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Xanthan Gum , Onion Powder . Seasoning : Yellow Corn Flour , Salt , Maltodextrin , Paprika , Spices , Modified Corn Starch , Sugar , Citric Acid , Yeast Extract , Natural Flavor , Rosemary and Green Tea Extract ( Antioxidant ) , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More