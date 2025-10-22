Hover to Zoom
Ortega Thick and Chunky Mild Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0003900001567
Product Details
Salsa Prima Thick & Chunky Mild.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Citric Acid, Spice, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
