Ortega Taco Sauce is the best selling taco sauce in America! With its slow simmered, thick, smooth formula and unique, easy to pour bottle, no wonder Ortega is #1.Ortega Taco Sauce is a pantry staple and is so versatile. Drizzle Ortega Taco Sauce over tacos, burritos, pizza, baked potatoes, salads, eggs.Dip your favorite corn chips, fire roasted vegetables, grilled chicken strips in Ortega Taco Sauce for a Mexican twist on American dinner time favorites.It all started with chile peppers! The Ortega Chile Packaging Company was born in late 1800's when Emilio, the son of Maria Conception Jacinta Dominguez Ortega, moved to California and founded the first commercial food operation to preserve and package chile peppers, seeds for which he brought with him from New Mexico. Just like Mama Ortega, Emilio took great pride in the food he prepared and focused on providing the highest quality peppers to create the very best salsas and chiles.

Ortega makes Mexican meals easy

