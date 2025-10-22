Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce Perspective: front
Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce Perspective: back
Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce Perspective: left
Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce Perspective: right
Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce

7 ozUPC: 0004150108320
Product Details

New Ortega Skillet Sauces are made with perfect combinations of ingredients to bring Mexican dishes to life. Simply stir in the skillet sauce sauce while cooking, and in no time you will have a mouth-watering meal the whole family will enjoy.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Tomato Paste, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Distilled Vinegar), Spices, Dried Onion, Salt, Sugar, Worcestershire Sauce Concentrate (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil, Chili Pepper, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
