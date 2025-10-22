Ortego Taco Skillet Sauce
Product Details
New Ortega Skillet Sauces are made with perfect combinations of ingredients to bring Mexican dishes to life. Simply stir in the skillet sauce sauce while cooking, and in no time you will have a mouth-watering meal the whole family will enjoy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Tomato Paste, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Distilled Vinegar), Spices, Dried Onion, Salt, Sugar, Worcestershire Sauce Concentrate (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil, Chili Pepper, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More