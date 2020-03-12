Fast acting weed and grass killer that absorbs on contact and starts working immediately. See results in 15 minutes. Kills all weeds and grasses. Ideal for use on patios, landscape beds, and vegetable gardens. Safe for use in all outdoor space areas. Features an alternate chemistry to traditional weed and grass killers. Penetrates cell walls of plants to disrupt the cellular organization of physiological functions. Results in rapid browning of treated plants. Active ingredient: Ammonium Nonanoate. OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) certified.

Glyphosate-free. Size: 32 oz.

Concentrate or Ready To Use

Concentrate Product Form: Liquid Application

Type: Pourable

Coverage Area: Up to 300 Sq. Ft.

For Use With: Grass & Weeds

Type: Glyphosate-Free

*This item is banned in the following states: VI