Ortho GroundClear Weed & Grass Killer Ready-to-Use spray has been specifically formulated to kill all types of weeds that are green and growing. The ready-to-use sprayer makes it easy to accurately target the weeds you want to kill. Use it to kill weeds on hardscapes, in landscape beds, and around vegetable gardens (apply directly to weeds). The fast-acting spray produces visible results in just 15-minutes. Ortho GroundClear Weed and Grass Killer is OMRI listed.

Ground Clear Weed & Grass Killer 24oz