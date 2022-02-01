Hover to Zoom
Ortho® GroundClear® Weed & Grass Killer
24 fl ozUPC: 0007154946134
Product Details
Ortho GroundClear Weed & Grass Killer Ready-to-Use spray has been specifically formulated to kill all types of weeds that are green and growing. The ready-to-use sprayer makes it easy to accurately target the weeds you want to kill. Use it to kill weeds on hardscapes, in landscape beds, and around vegetable gardens (apply directly to weeds). The fast-acting spray produces visible results in just 15-minutes. Ortho GroundClear Weed and Grass Killer is OMRI listed.
- Use Ortho GroundClear Weed & Grass Killer Ready-To-Use spray any time of the year when weeds are small and actively growing
- Apply directly to weeds on walkways, driveways, in landscape beds, and around vegetable gardens
- Rainproof in 2 hours (upon drying)
- Acts on contact--see results in only 15 minutes
- Ortho GroundClear Weed & Grass Killer Ready-to-Use spray is OMRI listed and kills all types of weeds and grasses