Ortho® GroundClear Year Long Vegetation Killer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ortho® GroundClear Year Long Vegetation Killer

1 galUPC: 0007154943361
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Kills existing vegetation and prevents new growth for up to 1 year. Use on driveways, patios, gravel paths, fence rows and rock landscapes where no vegetation is desired. Visible results in 6 hours.

  • Size: 1 Gal
  • Type: Concentrate
  • Coverage Area: 300 Sq. Ft.
  • Active Ingredient: Glyphosate

WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals which are known to the State of California to cause cancer or reproductive harm. This item is banned in the following states: VI.

Shipping & Return Information