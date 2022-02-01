Hover to Zoom
Ortho® GroundClear Year Long Vegetation Killer
1 galUPC: 0007154943361
Product Details
Kills existing vegetation and prevents new growth for up to 1 year. Use on driveways, patios, gravel paths, fence rows and rock landscapes where no vegetation is desired. Visible results in 6 hours.
- Size: 1 Gal
- Type: Concentrate
- Coverage Area: 300 Sq. Ft.
- Active Ingredient: Glyphosate
WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals which are known to the State of California to cause cancer or reproductive harm. This item is banned in the following states: VI.