Home perimeter and indoor insect killer. Kills bugs inside and creates a bug barrier. Up to 12-month control indoors for ants, roaches, spiders, ticks, and more home invading insects. Non-staining and odor-free.

Ready to use

For indoor/outdoor use

Not safe for edibles

Not safe for pets

Active ingredient: bifenthrin, zeta-cypermethrin

Model: 0220810