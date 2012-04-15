Powerful lawn weed killer, plus crabgrass control. Kills over 200 types of weeds including crabgrass, dandelions, and other common lawn weeds. Kills weeds to the root. Does not harm the lawn, guaranteed. Starts working immediately, see results in hours. Active ingredient: 2, 4-D, dimethylamine salt. Glyphosate-free. Size: 24 Oz. Concentrate Or Ready To Use: Ready To Use Product Form: Liquid Application Type: Trigger Spray Safe For Edibles: No Safe For Pets: No Coverage Area: Varies Active Ingredient: 2, 4-D, Dimethylamine Salt Type: Glyphosate-Free This item is banned in the following states: ,HI