Ortiz Anchovies in Olive Oil
3.3 ozUPC: 0841132010510
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.5 About servings per container
Serving size4 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories29
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Sodium760mg32%
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ANCHOVIES, OLIVE OIL AND SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.