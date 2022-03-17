Hover to Zoom
Ortiz Ventresca Bonito Del Norte Tuna Belly in Olive Oil
3.88 ozUPC: 0841132023900
- Dolphin safe
- Dolphin safe
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Sodium357mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein13g24%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WHITE TUNA, OLIVE OIL AND SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More