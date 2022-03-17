Hover to Zoom
Ortiz White Tuna In Olive Oil
3.24 ozUPC: 0841132023431
trans fat free
24.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size55 grams
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein14g28%
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Albacore tuna, olive oil, salt
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
