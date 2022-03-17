Nutrition Facts

24.0 Unspecified servings per container

Serving size 55 grams

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 360mg 15%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g 0%

Protein 14g 28%

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 1mg 4%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%